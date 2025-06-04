Mitchell Marsh to lead Australia's 16-member squad for T20I series in the Caribbean

Melbourne [Australia], June 4 : Mitchell Marsh, making his return to international action, has been appointed captain of a 16-member Australian squad for their upcoming T20I series against the West Indies in the Caribbean next month, according to the official website of the ICC.

The Aussies meet the West Indies in Jamaica and St Kitts for five T20Is, as the team prepares for their 2026 T20 World Cup campaign early next year.

Hard-hitting Mitch Owen and spinner Matt Kuhnemann are included in a nod to recent domestic form, while Cameron Green and Cooper Connolly also return, having recovered from respective injuries.

Recent IPL champion Josh Hazlewood is another addition, having missed the side's last T20I series at home against Pakistan as part of his load management plan.

There was no room in the squad for Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marcus Stoinis and Xavier Bartlett, while Pat Cummins, Travis Head and Mitchell Starc will sit out the series, returning to Australia following the Test series against the West Indies on the same tour.

Australian chair of selectors George Bailey says the series is crucial in finding a group to take on next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

"We have a busy T20 schedule coming up through this series, followed by three against South Africa and New Zealand and five matches against India at home as we continue to refine and build a squad we think will be the right fit for the World Cup on the subcontinent," he said as quoted from the official website of ICC.

"There are a number of players outside the squad who can still force their way into the mix for those upcoming Indian Series and through the Big Bash (League)," he added.

"The connection, role development and combinations we will have as options are growing nicely as we build towards the World Cup," he said.

"It's an exciting time in our T20 space," he noted.

The returning Marsh enjoyed a prolific 2025 IPL, making 627 runs for Lucknow Super Giants, including a maiden century.

Australia comes into the series in strong form, having won 12 of their past 14 T20Is.

Australia T20I squad v West Indies: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor