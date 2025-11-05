Mitchell Santner’s Fightback Falls Short as West Indies Beat New Zealand by 7 Runs in 1st T20I; Take 1-0 Lead in Series

West Indies Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: West Indies claimed a seven-run win over New Zealand in the first T20I of the five-match series at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday. After being asked to bat, West Indies posted 164 for six in 20 overs, led by captain Shai Hope who scored a steady half-century. New Zealand fell short despite a late fightback from Mitchell Santner.

A valiant late effort in the chase from Mitchell Santner almost comes off but the visitors take the 1st KFC T20I by seven runs. Catch up on all scores | https://t.co/xKfciwu8Dm 📲 #NZvWIN | 📸 = @PhotosportNZpic.twitter.com/H0gCwIKrIW — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 5, 2025

Hope took charge early in the innings after opener Brandon King fell in the first over. He built a key stand with Roston Chase that helped the visitors move towards a competitive total. Hope made 53 from 39 balls with four fours and three sixes before being bowled by Zakary Foulkes in the 13th over. Chase made 28 and Rovman Powell added 33 from 23 balls to lift the innings. Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder guided the side past 160 in the final overs.

New Zealand struggled in reply as they lost early wickets and slipped into trouble. Santner kept their hopes alive with a late push but the required runs proved too many in the end. The result marked West Indies' third straight T20I win over New Zealand, following victories in the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2022 Kingston fixture.