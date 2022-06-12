Trent Bridge, June 12 When star New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell smashed a six off England spinner Jack Leach, little did he know the ball would land straight in a fan's pint of cider.

The 31-year-old was quick to meet up with the fan after the day's proceedings on Friday, the opening day of the second Test, and apologise for spilling the pint.

Cricket New Zealand posted a video of the meeting between Mitchell and the fan, Susan Friday, on Saturday and wrote, "One of Daryl Mitchell's sixes landed STRAIGHT into this spectator's drink yesterday during the #ENGvNZ Test."

It was during the 56th over on Day 1 that Mitchell advanced down the pitch and smashed Leach straight into the stands back. But one fan bore the brunt of the smashing six, and Nasser Hussain in the Sky Sports commentary box found a hilarious way to describe it.

"What does the local beer do to Duke's ball do we know?" quipped the former England skipper, a report in mirror.co.uk said.

Mitchell first apologised to the fan and then said, "You have got to catch it next time with your hands instead of with your beer!"

To which Susan replied, "Well it just went straight in, I didn't really have time to think! It just went straight into the pint."

Mitchell ended up scoring 190 in New Zealand's mammoth 553 in the first innings on Saturday. England will start Day 3 on 90/1.

