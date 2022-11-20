Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has hinted at his frustration at being omitted from Australia's final group stage of the recently-concluded ICC T20 World Cup against Afghanistan, saying that he had "strong opinions" on it.

Starc was benched for a crucial Super 12 match against Afghanistan in favour of Kane Richardson. For entering the semis, Australia had to win the match by a huge margin, but they could get a four-run win only. After England's win over Sri Lanka, the defending champions were knocked out of the tournament.

After Australia's exit, Starc being made to sit on the sidelines during such a crucial match became a huge talking point.

After getting a four-wicket haul in Australia's win over England in the second ODI on Saturday, the bowler said that he had talks with chief selector George Bailey about him sitting out.

"George and I have spoken and that is where it will stay," he said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo. "I had strong opinions on it and had a conversation, and that is where it is. I spoke to George at length, it was a good conversation. Many different things were floated there," he added.

With Australia not playing any T20Is until it faces South Africa in August. Starc said that representing the nation in the 2024 T20 WC is down in his list of immediate thoughts but he still has the ambition to play.

"I still have ambitions to play T20 cricket for Australia but it is a long time to the next one and a lot of water to go under the bridge," he said. "So we will face that when we get to that," he added.

However, in recent years, his T20 numbers have slid. His appearances in the format since 2015 have come at an international level. His schedule makes it difficult for him to play Big Bash League (BBL) and the bowler does not feature in IPL either.

Starc admits that not playing IPL might have hindered his game's development but he is at ease with the road he has taken.

"It may have [hampered T20 bowling] but if I had gone there, having no break and playing 12 months of the year, what does that affect? Do I break down? Does it affect my red-ball cricket? You cannot just sit there and go 'he should go to the IPL' because he would be a better T20 bowler. What's the downside of that? Do I give away a format of the game because I am playing 12 months of the year? In my mind, I do not regret any of those decisions not to go. I would not change it," said Starc.

"I feel like particularly last year, if I take my Test cricket from the last 12-18 months, and how that's benefited from the break that I have had through IPL periods, that is paid for itself I guess. It is always been my decision, and that is part of the reason that I do it, to give myself that break physically and mentally. And the other side of it is to see and spend time with my wife [Alysaa Healy] away from cricket. It is hard enough juggling one cricket schedule, let alone two," he concluded.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor