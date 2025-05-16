Mitchell Starc Pulls Out Of IPL 2025 Midway; Delhi Capitals Playoff Hopes Suffer Major Setback

In a major blow to Delhi Capitals Mitchell Starc has confirmed he won't be returning to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season. After keeping Delhi Capitals franchise waiting for close to three days, the Australia pacer is believed to have informed the franchise on Thursday that he is unable to join. He is understood to have sent an email to the team. According to a Cricbuzz report, the recent turn of events in India - particularly the drone attacks from across the Pakistan border - is believed to have left him shaken.

Bought for Rs 11.75 crore by the franchise, the 35-year-old pacer hitherto featured in all 11 games of the season for DC, picking up 14 wickets at an average of 26.He and fellow Australian Jake Fraser-McGurk were particularly the most disturbed players in the situation, which also involved a long and tense bus-and-train journey from Dharamsala to Delhi last week. Delhi Capitals are now banking on Mustafizur Rahman. The Bangladesh pacer, brought in as a replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk, is expected to play a key role for the franchise. Despite some controversy surrounding his NOC, the 29-year-old left-arm seamer is understood to be available. Mustafizur has played 54 IPL matches across seven seasons since making his debut in 2016 playing for Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals.