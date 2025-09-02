Mitchell Starc Retires: Australian Fast Bowler Announces T20I Exit, Says 'Best Way Forward'

Mitchell Starc, an Australian fast bowler and hitter, announced his retirement from T20Is. He chose to focus on Test and One-Day International cricket. Starc played 65 T20Is and took 79 wickets. He recently became Australia's second-highest wicket-taker in the short format behind Adam Zampa.

Starc said he is looking forward to the Test series against India, the Ashes and the upcoming ODI World Cup in 2027. “I have loved every minute of every T20 game I have played for Australia, particularly the 2021 World Cup, not just because we won but for the incredible group and the fun along the way,” he reflected. “Looking ahead to an away Indian Test tour, the Ashes and an ODI World Cup in 2027, I feel this is my best way forward to stay fresh, fit and at my best for those campaigns.”

He said that his decision would give the team enough time to prepare for the T20 World Cup next year. George Bailey praised Starck for his impactful career. “Mitch should be incredibly proud of his T20 career. He was an integral part of the 2021 World Cup winning side and had a great skill for breaking games open with his wicket-taking ability.”

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg supported Starc’s decision. “It’s important to Mitch at this stage of his career to make choices that allow him to extend his Test and ODI journeys. Allowing the next group of fast bowlers a clear path to the T20 World Cup is another example of him putting the team first.”