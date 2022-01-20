Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami named in ICC Women's ODI Team of 2021

Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami on Thursday were named in ICC Women's ODI Team of 2021.

Mithali and Jhulan are the only two Indians in the side. The eleven will be led by England's Heather Knight.

The side has three players from South Africa, one from Australia, two from West Indies, and two from England.

The England Women's captain has been a vital cog of their middle-order for a number of years now and she was one of the top performers in that role once again in 2021. Knight accumulated a total of 423 runs this year, at an average of 42.30, including one century and three fifties. She also played a key role with the ball, chipping in with five wickets at an average of 19.80.

Mithali Raj, the veteran India batter and captain, amassed the same number of runs as Beaumont and at exactly the same average. But her runs came when the Indian team struggled as a unit, thus making her contribution even more important. She didn't score any century this year but made a total of six half-centuries.

The 39-year-old Jhulan is still proving herself to be a force to reckon with. Goswami claimed a total of 15 wickets in 2021 and maintained an excellent economy rate of 3.77 as well. An experienced bowler who can keep runs in check, and pick up wickets at the same time, is an asset for any side.

ICC Women's ODI Team of 2021: Lizelle Lee (South Africa), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Tammy Beaumont (England), Mithali Raj (India), Heather Knight (c, England), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Fatima Sana (Pakistan), Jhulan Goswami (India), and Anisa Mohammed (West Indies).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor