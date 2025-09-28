Mithun Manhas appointed new BCCI President, confirms Rajeev Shukla

New Delhi [India], September 28 : Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas has been appointed as the new President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a major development in Indian cricket administration. He succeeds Roger Binny in the top role.

Rajeev Shukla, the BCCI vice-president, who has been serving in the position in an interim capacity, confirmed the appointment.

Shukla told the media, "Mithun is the President, I am the vice president, and Devajit Saikiya is secretary."

Shukla will continue being the vice-president, with Devajit Saikia as the secretary of the board.

Former India cricketers Pragyan Ojha and RP Singh have replaced S Sharath and Subroto Banerjee in the senior men's national selection panel. Banerjee's tenure ended, and Sharath has been moved to the junior selection panel.

In the senior women's national selection committee, Neetu David has been replaced by Amita Sharma as the chairperson. Her team consists of Shyama Dey, Sulakshana Naik, Jaya Sharma and Sravanthi Naidu.

Speaking about the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan, Shukla said, "We will win."

Manhas, who turns 46 next month, has been closely involved in cricket administration. He is part of the BCCI-appointed sub-committee that oversees the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association. Born in Jammu, he shifted from Delhi to Jammu & Kashmir in 2015 before retiring the following year. Post-retirement, he has served in several coaching roles, including with Indian Premier League (IPL) teams Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans and also worked as a batting consultant for the Bangladesh Under-19.

An accomplished domestic cricketer, Manhas featured in 157 first-class matches between 1997 and 2017, amassing 9714 runs. He also played 130 List A games (4,126 runs) and 91 T20s (1,170 runs), making him one of the most prolific batters in India's domestic cricket circuit.

