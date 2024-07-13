MLC 2024: Rain washes away clash between MI New York, Texas Super Kings

Morrisville [US], July 13 : The clash between MI New York and Texas Super Kings got abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain at Church Street Park in the ongoing Major League Cricket 2024.

Rain lashed out in Morrisville and didn't even allow the toss to take place. As a result, both teams shared a point each which led to no improvement in the points table.

Texas Super Kings hold on to the second spot with four points in four matches with a Net Run Rate of 1.242.

MI New York sit in the third spot with three points after three matches with a Net Run Rate of 1.472.

Texas Super Kings were at the bottom of the table but a convincing seven-wicket win helped them leapfrog to the top spot. Washington Freedom dethroned them from the top spot after their five-wicket triumph over Seattle Orcas.

Texas Super Kings will be keen to keep the winning momentum in their favour as they prepare to face MI New York again on Sunday.

MI New York were looking to regain momentum after suffering 4 runs on the DLS method against Washington Freedom. But rain took away the opportunity from their hands.

They will look to achieve it against the Texas Super Kings when the two teams once again face each other but this time in Dallas.

Squads:

MI New York Squad: Ruben Clinton, Monank Patel, Shayan Jahangir, Nicholas Pooran(w), Tim David, Kieron Pollard(c), Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Anrich Nortje, Nosthush Kenjige, Ehsan Adil, Steven Taylor, Kagiso Rabada, Romario Shepherd, Dewald Brevis, Heath Richards, Sunny Patel, Rushil Ugarkar

Texas Super Kings Squad: Devon Conway(w), Faf du Plessis(c), Aaron Hardie, Joshua Tromp, Milind Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Calvin Savage, Dwayne Bravo, Mohammad Mohsin, Naveen-ul-Haq, Zia-ul-Haq, Marcus Stoinis, Aiden Markram, Daryl Mitchell, Noor Ahmad, Cameron Stevenson, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Zia Shahzad, Raj Nannan.

