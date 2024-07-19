MLC 2024: San Francisco Unicorns secure three-run win in nail-biting thriller against MI New York

Dallas [US], July 19 : The San Francisco Unicorns secured a thrilling three-run victory over MI New York in a nail-biting encounter of Major League Cricket at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas.

Key performances included Corey Anderson's (59*) steady half-century for the Unicorns, Dewald Brevis' (56) explosive fifty for MI New York, and Pat Cummins' crucial 19th over for the Unicorns, which helped them defend their total of 148/7, despite Heath Richards' (23) valiant effort in the final over for MI New York.

MI New York had a staggered start to the run chase as they lost Ruben Clinton (0) to Matthew Short as early as the second over. Opener Dewald Brevis and Nicholas Pooran (26) saw out the powerplay, with MI New York at 31/1.

While the required run rate had crept up, MI New York were set for a comfortable run chase with nine wickets in hand. Brevis looked to pick up the pace after the powerplay and found boundaries at will. The 21-year-old brought up his half-century in the ninth over, smashing Pat Cummins for a six and a four to reach the milestone in just 32 balls.

In the very next over, Brody Couch bagged the crucial wicket of Brevis with the score reading 79/2. Captain Pollard (4) was the next man to fall, trapped LBW by Couch as well. With the required run rate rising, Matthew Short made a vital breakthrough with the wicket of Pooran in the 14th over.

Romario Shepherd (7) and Monank Patel (5) both fell with minimal contributions, leaving MI New York's Rashid Khan (14*) and Heath Richards with a steep target in the final four overs of the game. Pat Cummins bowled a crucial 19th over, giving away only 5 runs, which was vital for his team's defense of the total.

In the final over, Heath Richards nearly chased the 20 runs needed with two maximums, but Haris Rauf managed to dismiss him on the final delivery, securing a three-run victory for the San Francisco Unicorns.

Earlier in the day, the San Francisco Unicorns had a dismal start to their innings. In quick succession, they lost Finn Allen (0) and Matthew Short (4) to the bowling of Noshtush Kenjige, while Sanjay Krishnamurthi and Josh Inglis were also sent back to the pavilion early. By the end of the powerplay, the Unicorns were languishing at 28/4.

Sherfane Rutherford (15) struck three boundaries before he was run out in the seventh over. It was Hassan Khan (44) and Corey Anderson who executed the repair job for the San Francisco Unicorns. The pair put on 87 runs in 58 balls, with Corey Anderson leading the way with a 33-ball half-century.

Hassan Khan fell in the 17th over when he was cleaned up by the crafty Rashid Khan. Pat Cummins (13) joined Corey Anderson and made a brief contribution before becoming Boult's second scalp of the day. The San Francisco Unicorns finished on 148/7 in 20 overs.

Brief Scores: San Francisco Unicorns 148/7 (Corey J Anderson 59, Hassan Khan 44, Noshtush Kenjige 2/13, Trent Boult 2/35) beat MI New York 145/7 (Dewald Brevis 56, Nicholas Pooran 26, Matthew Short 3/27, Brody Couch 2/27).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor