MLC: Glenn Maxwell, Andries Gous shines as Washington Freedom seals qualifier-1 against MI New York by six wickets

Broward County [Florida], July 7 : A composed chase from Andries Gous and a sharp spell from Glenn Maxwell powered Washington Freedom to a six-wicket win over MI New York, sealing a top-two finish and a berth in Qualifier 1 of the 2025 Cognizant Major League Cricket season.

Despite the defeat, MI New York advanced to the playoffs as well, their vastly superior Net Run Rate keeping them ahead of the Seattle Orcas, even if the final confirmation came only after the match.

With playoff qualification almost assured due to their NRR advantage, MI New York made a bold move at the toss: resting several regulars and giving opportunities to seven new faces in their playing XI. It was a calculated decision reflecting their confidence in sealing the fourth spot regardless of the result.

After choosing to bat in a rain-affected match that was reduced to 18 overs per side, MI New York's reshuffled lineup struggled for fluency. Monank Patel fell early, and Nicholas Pooran's quickfire start including two crisp boundaries ended abruptly. First, Glenn Maxwell struck twice in a burst, and Glenn Phillips followed suit with a double-wicket over of his own. The pitch assisted spin with turn and variable bounce, and Washington's attack used it to full effect.

Amid the collapse, debutant Kunwarjeet Singh impressed with a composed 33 on his T20 debut, showcasing maturity against spin. But once he fell to Phillips, the innings lost steam. Sunny Patel and Heath Richards added some lower-order resistance, guiding MI New York past 100 to finish on 112/8. Maxwell returned figures of 29/3, while Phillips was tidy and incisive with 4/2 in his only over.

Washington's chase began with the early loss of Mitch Owen, and Rachin Ravindra's departure followed soon after. But Mark Chapman's brisk 27 off 18 balls settled nerves. Though he and Maxwell fell in quick succession, Gous took command, striking three boundaries in the 14th over to break the back of the chase. He remained unbeaten on 46 from 34 balls, calmly steering his team home with 18 balls to spare.

For Washington, the win ensured a top-two finish and a direct path to Qualifier 1 a reward for consistent performances throughout the season. MI New York, meanwhile, completed the league stage in fourth place, their playoff hopes never really threatened due to a healthy NRR cushion over the Orcas. Their selection experiment may not have earned them a win, but it offered valuable exposure to help strengthen the bench heading into the playoff games.

Concluding a successful stint in Broward County stadium, both teams will travel to Dallas for the playoffs that start Tuesday, July 8.

Match summary: Washington Freedom won by 6 wickets (With 18 balls remaining)

MINY: 112/8 in 18 overs (Kunwarjeet Singh 33, Sunny Patel 16, Heath Richards 16; Glenn Maxwell 29/3, Glenn Phillips 2/4)

WF: 113/4 in 15 overs (Andries Gous 46*, Mark Chapman 27, Glenn Phillips 14; Tristan Luus 39/2.

