MLC: Maxwell smashes 8th T20 ton, joins elite company of Warner, Rohit, Buttler among others

Oakland [US], June 18 : Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell levelled with names like compatriots David Warner, Aaron Finch, the Indian legend Rohit Sharma and England's Jos Buttler, becoming the player with the joint-fourth-highest centuries in T20 cricket.

Maxwell, who smashed his eighth century in the shortest format, achieved this feat during the Major League Cricket (MLC) match for his side, Washington Freedom (WSF,) against Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) at Oakland.

During this match, Maxwell, dubbed as the 'Big Show' for his supreme hitting abilities, truly lived up to his name, blasting an unbeaten 106* in 49 balls, with just two boundaries and 13 sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 216.33. He is captaining the side this season in the absence of Steve Smith, who led them to the title last year.

Warner, Finch, Rohit, Buttler and Australia's Michael Klinger all have eight T20 centuries. The most centuries in this format are hit by West Indies icon Chris Gayle, who smashed 22 of them in 463 matches. He is followed by Pakistan's Babar Azam (11), South Africa's Rilee Rossouw and Indian icon Virat Kohli (9 each).

Coming to the match, Washington Freedom opted to bat first after winning the toss. A hard-hitting 32 in 11 balls (four boundaries and two sixes) by Mitchell Owen remained the highlight knock for a good while as the team was reduced to 68/4. From here, Maxwell put on a masterclass performance, taking down Jason Holder for 26 runs with Obus Pienaar (14*) in the final over to reach his century and pushing his team to 208/5.

So far in MLC 2025, Maxwell has scored 149 runs in three innings for his side, at an average of 149.00 and a strike rate of over 204, with his previous scores being 38* and 5. He is the second-highest run-getter so far in the competition. His team has won one and lost one match so far under his captaincy.

