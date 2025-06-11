MLC: Pooran appointed as MI New York skipper, Maxwell to lead Washington Freedom

New Delhi [India], June 11 : Former West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran, who announced his retirement from all international formats on Tuesday, has been appointed as the captain of MI New York in the Major League Cricket (MLC), taking over from Kieron Pollard.

Pooran surprised the world on Tuesday by announcing his retirement from international cricket at the age of 29. Since bursting onto the international scene in 2016, Pooran featured in 106 T20Is and 61 ODIs, garnering more than 4,258 runs across both formats.

He mustered up 2,275 in the shortest format of cricket, averaging 26.14 at 136.39. While in the 50-over cricket, he tallied 1,983 runs at 39.66 while maintaining a strike rate of 99.15, laced with three centuries and 11 fifties.

The official X handle of the franchise announced, "#NYC Fam, there's a new commander in town - Captain Nicholas Pooran! #OneFamily #MINewYork #MLC2025."

Pooran's association with the MI family goes a long way back, having been signed by MI in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the 2017 edition, but did not get a game in the only season with them. He has also been with their team in International League T20 (ILT20), MI Emirates as well, as per ESPNCricinfo.

In his debut season in MLC with the franchise, he made 388 runs in eight matches for the team at an average of 64.66, with a strike rate of 167.24. He has scored a century and two fifties, with his best score being 137*.

He finished as the top run-getter in that title-winning season. He followed it with a 180 run season in seven matches, with a fifty. They made it to the semifinals last season.

Also, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who retired from ODI cricket as well recently to focus on international and franchise T20 cricket commitments, was appointed as the captain of Washington Freedom franchise, replacing Steve Smith, who won the title last season with head coach Ricky Ponting.

Maxwell bowed out of the ODI format with 3,990 runs in 149 matches and 136 innings at an average of 33.81, with four centuries and 23 fifties, and 77 wickets along with two World Cup title wins in 2015 and 2023.

"Captain Maxwell is here to rewrite the script. Glenn Maxwell will lead the Freedom squad in Cognizant Major League Cricket 2025. Steve Smith will captain the side in the two games he plays during the season. #FreedomExpress #MLC2025," announced the franchise on X.

In his sole season with the franchise in 2024, he scored 153 runs in five innings at an average of 38.25, a strike rate of 164.51, with a fifty. He also took 10 wickets at an average of 17.00.

