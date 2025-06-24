MLC: Seattle Orcas all-rounder Sikandar Raza fined 15% of his match fee

Dallas [US] June 24 : Sikandar Raza of the Seattle Orcas has been found to have breached the Major League Cricket (MLC) Code of Conduct during his team's match against LA Knight Riders on Sunday, June 22, 2025, according to the MLC website.

Raza has accepted the charge of a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8; Showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during a Match. Sikandar Raza was reported by the match umpires and has received a fine of 15% of his match fee.

Coming to the match between Seattle Orcas and LA Knight Riders held on Sunday, Unmukt Chand's unbeaten 86 off 58 balls and a three-wicket haul from Andre Russell powered Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) to a six-wicket win over the Seattle Orcas in Dallas, ending their three-match losing run in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 season.

The result kept the Orcas winless after four games. Batting first, Seattle Orcas posted a competitive total of 177/6, thanks to useful contributions from their top order.

Shayan Jahangir and David Warner provided a fiery start, adding 33 runs in just 3.3 overs. However, LAKR skipper Jason Holder broke the momentum by dismissing Jahangir for 26 off 15, caught behind.

Warner then joined forces with Aaron Jones, taking the score to 85 in the 11th over, but Russell's clever bowling ended Warner's stay.

The Australian scored 38 off 28. Jones, who was going at a run-a-ball, picked up pace with a six each off Corne Dry and Russell to end on 44 off 36 deliveries. Despite this strong platform, Seattle's middle-order failed to capitalise, managing just 39 runs in the last four overs.

Kyle Mayers and Heinrich Klaasen couldn't convert their starts, while Russell applied pressure at the death with his trademark slower balls and wide yorkers.

His final over, the 20th of the innings, was especially impressive, conceding just two runs and claiming the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer.

In response, LAKR had a shaky start, slumping to 7/2 in the third over but Chand took control of the chase with a calm and composed innings. He guided the team to 45/2 at the end of the powerplay, finding boundaries off Cameron Gannon and Harmeet Singh to keep the scoreboard ticking.

At the halfway mark, LAKR were still behind at 72/2, with Chand on 42 off 36 and Saif Badar on 17 off 16. That changed in the 11th over when Chand launched into Gerald Coetzee, smashing two sixes and two fours in a game-changing 20-run over.

Badar joined the onslaught with two sixes and a four in quick succession. Their third-wicket partnership of 139 runs off 79 balls put LAKR firmly in control.

Though Badar fell for a well-made 54 off 32, and Rovman Powell couldn't contribute much, Chand, ably supported by Sherfane Rutherford, ensured there were no hiccups in the end. LAKR sealed the win with ten balls to spare, giving their campaign a much-needed boost.

