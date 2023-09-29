Mo Bobat joins RCB as Director of Cricket Operations for men’s team

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 29 : Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday announced Mo Bobat as the new Director of Cricket Operations for the men’s team.

The Englishman will succeed Mike Hesson who was the Director of Cricket at RCB for four years.

Bobat has worked with the England Cricket Board (ECB) first as Player Identification Lead from 2011 to 2019 and then as Performance Director from 2019 up until 2023 and has been a crucial figure for the 'Three Lions.'

During this period of Bobat’s involvement, England have lifted the 2019 50-over World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup, apart from also famously registering a 3-0 Test series whitewash against Pakistan in their home conditions.

Bobat has already worked with RCB during the last couple of seasons as a Performance Consultant. In his new role as Director of Cricket Operations, he will oversee all player recruitment and performance activity, in addition to working towards establishing the cultural and high-performance foundations for sustained success.

Speaking on the new position, Bobat said that it is a "huge honour" for him to serve RCB, as quoted from the RCB's official website, "I’m both excited and proud to be joining RCB as Director of Cricket. RCB is one of the most recognisable franchises in the world, with a renowned fan base. To serve them will be a huge honour. It’s important to acknowledge the work of both Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar, for the stability and consistency they provided over recent years."

Talking about the appointment, Prathmesh Mishra, Chief Commercial Officer, Diageo India and Chairman of RCB, said, "We are delighted to welcome Mo Bobat as the Director of Cricket for RCB in the IPL. RCB has always focussed on a performance-oriented approach and creating a culture that reflects its ‘playbold’ philosophy. Bobat has already proved what he can do in a similar role with England, and I believe, with the expertise and years of experience, he will guide RCB to newer horizons and excellence."

Vice President & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajesh V Menon commented, "The Position of Director of Cricket is an important position in the development of our long term strategy of elite performance. We believe Mo has the knowledge & expertise to take us forward in this area."

Notably, Bobat and Andy Flower - who was announced as RCB men’s team’s new head coach - have worked closely in the past. During Flower’s role at England Cricket Board as head coach and later team director, Bobat served as the Player Identification Lead, and the duo will link up yet again at RCB.

Bobat expressed his excitement to once again work with Flower and said, "I’m really looking forward to working closely with Andy Flower, somebody I know well, to take on the baton and deliver the success that RCB craves. When the time comes, I’ll leave the ECB with the heaviest of hearts. I’ll be forever grateful for all of the opportunities and support that I received over the years and will carry with me many special memories, shared achievements and friendships. Andy and I are relishing the challenges ahead, and we’re looking forward to helping Faf (du Plessis, RCB captain)and the players to fulfil their potential,” Bobat added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor