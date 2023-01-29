Modi congratulates Indian women's U19 team for winning T20 World Cup

New Delhi, Jan 29 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the women's Under-19 team on winning the inaugural Under-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa. Indian girls defeated England by seven wickets in a one-sided match.

England women's team was all out for 68, which was chased down by India with six overs to spare.

"Congratulations to the Indian Team for a special win at the @ICC #U19T20WorldCup. They have played excellent cricket and their success will inspire several upcoming cricketers. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours," the Prime Minister tweeted while congratulating the winning team.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor