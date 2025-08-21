Mohammad Amir becomes second Pakistan player to complete 400 T20 wickets

North Sound [Antigua], August 21 : Former Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir on Thursday became the second cricketer from his country to complete 400 wickets in T20s, after fast bowler Wahab Riaz.

Amir achieved the milestone while playing for Trinbago Knight Riders during the seventh match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

He took his 400th wicket during his 343rd T20 game of his cricketing career as he dismissed Fabian Allen. With this wicket, Amir now has exactly 400 wickets in the 343 matches he has played so far. Ahead of him is Wahab Riaz, who has 413 wickets in 348 games.

Last year in December, Amir announced his decision to retire from international cricket.

Amir retired from all forms of international cricket in 2021 but reversed his decision earlier this year. He reversed his decision and made himself available for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The experienced quick's career was filled with controversies, especially when he was banned for five years between 2010 and 2015 due to spot-fixing charges.

During his career, Amir played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 62 T20Is. In red-ball cricket, Amir scythed 119 scalps, averaging 30.47. In the 50-over format, the left-armer bagged 81 wickets at an average of 29.62.

In the shortest format of cricket, Amir managed to pick up 71 wickets while averaging 21.94. Overall, Amir picked up 271 international wickets in 159 matches across all formats.

Amir made his last appearance for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup during Men in Green's final game of the group stage against Ireland. He ended the tournament with seven wickets in four matches.

