Mohammad Amir joins Desert Vipers for ILT20

Dubai, Jan 12 ILT20 2023 runners-up Desert Vipers have signed up Mohammad Amir for the second season of the tournament. Amir, known for his T20 prowess with 303 wickets, will join fellow countrymen Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, and Azam Khan in the Vipers squad, reinforcing their formidable lineup.

Having recently participated in the Abu Dhabi T10, where he played a pivotal role in the New York Strikers' championship triumph, Amir brings valuable experience and form to the Desert Vipers. His notable performances in various T20 leagues, including being the top wicket-taker for Karachi Kings in the PSL last year, further underscore his impact in the format.

Desert Vipers' director of cricket, Tom Moody, expressed enthusiasm about Amir's addition, highlighting the bowler's familiarity with both T20 cricket and the UAE conditions. Moody emphasized Amir's recent success under Vipers' coach Carl Crowe in the T10 tournament, citing it as a significant factor in the signing.

"In signing Amir, we have lined up a player who knows both the format, and the conditions in the UAE, inside-out," Vipers' director of cricket Tom Moody said in a media release. "He was playing in Abu Dhabi as recently as last month, for the New York Strikers in the T10 tournament, under one of our coaches, Carl Crowe, with the Strikers going on to win that event in large part due to Amir's contributions with the ball.

"And in a world where player availability is not always guaranteed because of international commitments, the fact he no longer plays for Pakistan means call-ups for his national team are not an issue.

"Amir adds further depth to our quality pace attack and we look forward to welcoming him to the Desert Vipers and to him contributing to what we hope and expect will be a successful campaign."

Amir, looking forward to the upcoming season, expressed his excitement about joining forces with talented and experienced players like Alex Hales, Colin Munro, and Sheldon Cottrell. The Pakistani speedster is eager to contribute alongside compatriots and fellow Vipers, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, and Azam Khan.

"The dressing room has some very talented and experienced players like Alex Hales, Colin Munro and Sheldon Cottrell, and some exciting new faces, and I am really looking forward to playing with my fellow Pakistanis Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan and Azam Khan," he said in the release.

"I always enjoy playing in the UAE because the cricket fans always support Pakistan players and cheer us on. I know the local conditions as I have played a lot of cricket there, so that will be an advantage for me. I cannot wait to come to Dubai, and meet the team and all the amazing coaching staff, including Carl Crowe, who I worked with in the T10 tournament last month."

As the Desert Vipers gear up for their first game against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on January 21 in Dubai, Amir's inclusion adds depth to their pace attack, setting the stage for a promising campaign. With a mix of seasoned players and emerging talents, the Vipers aim to make a significant impact in the highly anticipated ILT20, starting on January 19.

Amir, familiar with the cricketing landscape in the UAE, anticipates the support of local fans, expressing his eagerness to meet the team and coaching staff, including his previous collaborator, Carl Crowe. The Desert Vipers' squad, now bolstered by Amir's presence, aims to elevate their performance and clinch the coveted title in the upcoming season.

