Mohammad Hafeez appointed Director of Pakistan Men's cricket teeam

Lahore, Nov 15 The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday appointed former Pakistan test captain Mohammad Hafeez as Director of Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team.

Mohammad Hafeez has featured for Pakistan in 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20Is and has scored 12,780 runs and has taken 253 wickets.

Shan Masood and Shaheen Shah Afridi has been given the responsibility of Pakistan Test and T20I captain after Babar Azam stepped down from captaincy earlier on Wednesday.

However, PCB has not announced the ODI captain yet.

Hafeez was recently part of the PCB Cricket Technical Committee. The former all-rounder was part of Pakistan Men’s team which won the ICC Champions Trophy in England in 2017.

The PCB had sacked the Pakistan Selection Committee on Tuesday after chief selector Inzamam Ul Haq resigned from the position amid a controversy over a conflict of interest because of his alleged ownership of a player management company registered in the UK. The PCB completed the overhaul by asking Babar to put in his papers.

