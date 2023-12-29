Melbourne [Australia], December 29 : Pakistan Team Director Mohammad Hafeez feels that "inconsistent umpiring" and the "curse" of the decision review technology cost the Asian team their first Test win in Australia since 1995.

While chasing a target of 317, Pakistan found themselves 219 for 5 and needing 98 runs for a series-levelling victory.

Rizwan attempted to sway out of the path of Cummins' short delivery and dropped his wrists as the ball sailed by. Rizwan looked disappointed that the DRS decision had been reversed.

The ball seemed to have touched the wristband of his glove during the DRS review, third umpire Richard Illingworth felt there was conclusive evidence to adjudge Rizwan out. This single wicket led to a massive collapse as Pakistan lost all of their remaining wickets within the next eight overs.

"We made some mistakes as a team, we will take that, we will address those things, but at the same time I believe inconsistent umpiring and technology curse [has] really given us the result which should have been different," Hafeez said in the post-match press conference as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"I feel like these are the areas that need to be addressed. I spoke to [Rizwan] and he's a very honest person. He said he did not even feel that it touched anywhere near the gloves. And what we saw, there should be conclusive evidence to reverse the decision of the umpire. That's what I know. The umpire gave it not out and there was no conclusive kind of evidence where the decision has to be turned over," Hafeez added.

Former ICC umpire Simon Taufel also felt that the third umpire had made the right call on Rizwan's dismissal.

"For me, conclusive evidence was the ball on top of that wristband attached to the glove, with the spike [on Snicko]. Very comfortable from where I'm sitting that Richard Illingworth the third umpire had conclusive evidence to overturn that decision," he spoke on Channel Seven's broadcast as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins, who bagged Rizwan'w wicket felt that the evidence was conclusive and said, "I thought it was worth review and then [it was] clearly off the gloves strap."

