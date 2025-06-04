Mohammad Haris powers Pakistan to 3-0 whitewash, jumps 210 spots in ICC T20I Rankings

New Delhi [India], June 4 : Pakistan grabbed the spotlight with a commanding 3-0 series sweep over Bangladesh on home soil. Leading the charge was Mohammad Haris, who was named Player of the Series after a sensational century in the final match. His explosive performance saw him skyrocket 210 places to reach No. 30 in the latest ICC Men's T20I Batter Rankings, according to the official website of ICC.

He smashed a fiery unbeaten 107 off just 46 balls in the third T20I, backing up his earlier knocks of 41 and 31 to finish as the series' top run-scorer with 167 runs at a strike rate of 201.12.

Fellow middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz also impressed, finishing second on the charts with 121 runs at a strike rate of 198.36. He surged 57 places to a career-best equal 45th in the batting charts.

Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan (up 28 places to No.53) and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (up 42 spots to equal 75th) were the other notable movers among batters after the series.

In a high-scoring third T20I, Abbas Afridi returned with brilliant figures of 2/26, helping him jump 18 spots to a three-way-tied 19th spot in the ICC Men's T20I Bowlers Rankings with Anrich Nortje and Haris Rauf.

Meanwhile, Shadab Khan's all-round contributions - 55 runs in two innings and four wickets across the series - helped him climb 10 places to No.14 in the ICC Men's T20I All-rounder Rankings.

Playing at home, England completed a 3-0 whitewash over West Indies to set the new Harry Brook era rolling.

In the new era, it was the seasoned Joe Root who led the charge, earning Player of the Series honours with 267 runs, including a century and a fifty, taking the former captain up 14 spots to equal 24th place in the ICC Men's ODI Batters Rankings.

The highlight was a career-best 166* off 139 balls in the second ODI, where Root rescued England from 133/5 in the 24th over while chasing 309, guiding them to a memorable win.

Ben Duckett continued his strong run in ODIs, backing up his Champions Trophy 2025 form with two more half-centuries against West Indies, as a result jumping up three spots to 17th in the latest rankings update.

New skipper Harry Brook also made valuable contributions in the 3-0 sweep, registering scores of 58, 47, and an unbeaten 26 at a strike rate of 111.96. He jumps 15 spots to No.48.

Even in defeat, Keacy Carty continued to shine for West Indies, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer of the series with 154 runs in three games. Building on two centuries against Ireland earlier in the European tour, Carty struck his fourth ODI ton in the second match against England, further cementing his place in the side.

The 28-year-old Carty climbs four places to No.12 in the Batting Rankings with a rating of 659, just one behind fellow West Indian Shai Hope (660) and 17 off Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran (676), who sits in 10th.

In the ICC Men's ODI Bowling Rankings, Adil Rashid, the leading wicket-taker of the series with nine scalps, moves up four spots to No.19. Saqib Mahmood makes the biggest leap, surging 82 places to No.48 after finishing with eight wickets.

West Indies pace spearhead Alzarri Joseph picked up seven wickets in the series to climb nine spots to 18th in the ICC Men's ODI Bowling Rankings. His handy 41-run knock in the final ODI also lifted him six places to joint-21st in the All-rounders Rankings.

