Mohammad Nabi rules himself out as Afghanistan named squad for Netherlands ODIs

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) selection committee has announced the 18-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against the Netherlands which gets underway from January 21.

Afghanistan and Netherlands will lock in a three-match ODI series from January 21 in Doha. The ODI series is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, which counts towards qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

"Senior All-rounder Mohammad Nabi made himself apart from this series, saying he wanted to clear the way for a younger player to play on an international level," ACB said in a statement.

ACB said right-arm seamer Naveen Ul Haq made himself unavailable for ODI selection, saying he wants to take a break from the format and aims to concentrate to prepare himself for the ICC Men's T20I Cricket World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Afghanistan squad: Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Gulbadin Naib, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ikram Alikhail, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Hassan Riaz, Salim Safi, Shahidullah Kamal, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Usman Ghani, Yamin Ahmadzai

( With inputs from ANI )

