Mohammad Nabi Shocked by News of Dunith Wellalage’s Father’s Death After SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Match (VIDEO)

Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka national Cricket Team Match: Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi was left stunned after learning that Sri Lankan cricketer Dunith Wellalage lost his father during their Asia Cup 2025 clash. Reports said Suranga Wellalage, father of the young spinner, suffered a fatal heart attack while the match was being played. Dunith was informed of the tragedy only after the game ended.
Sri Lanka head coach Sanath Jayasuriya and the team manager broke the news to him on the field. A video of the moment circulated on social media, showing the coach consoling the player. Dunith later left for home.
Nabi also offered his condolences. In a post on X, he wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to Dunith Wellalage and his family on the loss of his beloved father. Stay strong Brother.”
Sri Lanka went on to beat Afghanistan by six wickets while chasing 170. The win helped them finish on top of Group B and secured a place in the Super Four. Afghanistan’s campaign ended with the loss.
Nabi was the star for Afghanistan with a blistering 60 from 22 balls. He smashed Wellalage for five sixes in the final over of the innings. That over yielded 32 runs, the second-most conceded by a Sri Lankan bowler in a T20 international. Afghanistan finished on 169 for eight in 20 overs.
Despite Nabi’s late assault, Sri Lanka chased down the target in the 19th over to seal victory.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Highlights