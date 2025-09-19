Mohammad Nabi Shocked by News of Dunith Wellalage’s Father’s Death After SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Match (VIDEO)

Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka national Cricket Team Match: Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi was left stunned after learning that Sri Lankan cricketer Dunith Wellalage lost his father during their Asia Cup 2025 clash. Reports said Suranga Wellalage, father of the young spinner, suffered a fatal heart attack while the match was being played. Dunith was informed of the tragedy only after the game ended.

The moment reporters told Mohammad Nabi about passing away of Dinuth Wellalage Father due to heart attack.



Reporter told him that it happened during mid break of the match & sri lankan team told wellalage after the game.pic.twitter.com/OQT30OqvSE — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) September 18, 2025

Sri Lanka head coach Sanath Jayasuriya and the team manager broke the news to him on the field. A video of the moment circulated on social media, showing the coach consoling the player. Dunith later left for home.

Heart-Breaking 💔



- Moments after the match, Sri Lankan 🇱🇰 coach Sanath Jayasuriya & Team Manager informed young Dunith Wellalage about his father’s sudden death due to a heart attack 😣



- Strength to Dunith & his family in this tragic time 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SN8QNTA2mM — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) September 19, 2025

Nabi also offered his condolences. In a post on X, he wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to Dunith Wellalage and his family on the loss of his beloved father. Stay strong Brother.”

Heartfelt condolences to Dunith Wellalage and his family on the loss of his beloved father.

Stay strong Brother pic.twitter.com/d6YF2BhlnV — Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) September 18, 2025

Sri Lanka went on to beat Afghanistan by six wickets while chasing 170. The win helped them finish on top of Group B and secured a place in the Super Four. Afghanistan’s campaign ended with the loss.

Nabi was the star for Afghanistan with a blistering 60 from 22 balls. He smashed Wellalage for five sixes in the final over of the innings. That over yielded 32 runs, the second-most conceded by a Sri Lankan bowler in a T20 international. Afghanistan finished on 169 for eight in 20 overs.

Despite Nabi’s late assault, Sri Lanka chased down the target in the 19th over to seal victory.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Highlights