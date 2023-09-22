Mohammed Shami becomes second best Indian bowler opposite Australia 

Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 22 : Mohammed Shami on Friday surpassed former pacer Ajit Agarkar to become the second Indian bowler with the most wickets opposite Australia in the one-day international cricket.

Shami took five wickets for 51 runs against Australia in the opening game of the three-match ODI series.

Shami has taken 37 wickets against Australia while Kapil Dev is leading the chart by taking 45 scalps. Ajit Agarkar is placed in third position with 36 wickets followed by Javagal Srinath (33) and Harbhajan Singh 32.

Shami has delivered the third-best spell against Australia. Indian legend Kapil Dev had the best bowling figure of 5/43 in 1983 at Trent Bridge.

Coming to the match, a century partnership between openers Shubman Gill-Ruturaj Gaikwad, a breakthrough half-century by Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami's five-wicket haul were the highlights of the day as India clinched a five-wicket win over Australia in the first ODI at Mohali on Friday.

India put Australia to bat first. Knocks from David Warner (52 in 53 balls with six fours and two sixes), Josh Inglis (45 in 45 balls with three fours and two sixes), Steven Smith (41 in 60 balls) and Marnus Labuschagne (39 in 49 balls with three fours) proved to be instrumental in taking Australia to 276 in 50 overs.

Mohammed Shami (5/51) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah got a wicket each.

In the chase of 277, an opening stand of 142 runs from Ruturaj Gaikwad (71 in 77 balls with 10 fours) and Shubman Gill (74 in 63 balls with six fours and two sixes) pretty much ended the match itself. The fifties from skipper KL Rahul (58* in 63 balls with four boundaries and a six) and Suryakumar Yadav (50 in 49 balls with five fours and a six) helped India cruise to a five-wicket win with eight balls to go.

Adam Zampa (2/57) was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies.

India takes a 1-0 lead with this win in the three-match series.

Shami took home the 'Player of the Match' award for his five-wicket haul.

