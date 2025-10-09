Mohammed Shami BREAKS Silence on India’s ODI Captaincy Change, Backs Shubman Gill’s Appointment (VIDEO)

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami has expressed support for Shubman Gill after the young batter was appointed India’s new ODI captain, replacing Rohit Sharma. The decision has sparked debate on social media and among cricket experts. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Shami said, “There have been a lot of memes on this question. I feel there should not be any objection. This is the decision of the BCCI, selectors, and coaches. Shubman captained India in England, and he is the skipper of the Gujarat Titans as well. He has the experience. Someone had to be given this responsibility, and the BCCI chose Shubman Gill, so we should accept it.”

At just 26, Gill led India during the recent tour of England, guiding the team to a 2-2 draw in the five-match Test series. He scored 754 runs in ten innings at an average of 75.4, including four centuries, and emerged as the highest run-getter of the series.

While Gill has performed brilliantly with the bat across formats, captaincy presents a different challenge. Leadership invites scrutiny, with every decision examined and mistakes magnified. Many believe the management could have given him more time to settle before taking on another major responsibility.

With veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma nearing the end of their careers, Gill now carries not only India’s batting hopes but also the weight of expectations from fans and experts.

Shami’s Current Situation

Shami has been out of international cricket for some time. He last played for India in the 2025 Champions Trophy and has been sidelined due to fitness concerns. Although he continues to play in the IPL and for Bengal in domestic cricket, he was not selected for India’s ODI or T20I squads for the upcoming tour of Australia, starting October 19.

Shami’s recent comments mark his first public reaction to the decision on India’s ODI captaincy.