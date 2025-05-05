Mohammed Shami Death Threat: India Pacer Receives Threatening Email; Case Registered

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami received a death threat through an email on Sunday. According to reports, a person identifying himself as Rajput Sindhar sent an email to Shami demanding Rs 1 crore. The message reportedly warned that Shami would be killed if the amount was not paid. The email was received on the evening of May 4. Shami’s brother, Mohammed Haseeb, discovered the threat and informed the Superintendent of Police in Amroha. He also submitted a written complaint requesting strict action. The Amroha police have handed the case over to the cyber cell for further investigation.

This comes weeks after Indian men’s cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir also received a death threat via email.

Shami is currently playing in the Indian Premier League for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He joined the team after being released by Gujarat Titans ahead of the 2025 IPL mega auction. Hyderabad secured his services for Rs 10 crore.

He made his debut for the franchise against Rajasthan Royals on March 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. In that match, he took the wicket of Nitish Rana. However, his overall performance in the season has been underwhelming. He has taken six wickets in nine matches and conceded 75 runs in four overs against Punjab Kings on April 12, one of the most expensive spells in IPL history.

Shami will next be in action on Monday as Sunrisers Hyderabad face Delhi Capitals in a must-win match. A loss will eliminate SRH from the playoff race.