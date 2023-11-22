Mohammed Shami hits back at ex-Pak players' claims of pitch and ball advantage for India in WC

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami expressed his surprise and disbelief at the allegations made by a former Pakistan player accusing India of using a different set of balls during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Shami, who played a pivotal role in India's World Cup campaign, dismissed the claims as baseless and questioned how a former player at the highest level could entertain such notions.

The controversy emerged when former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza alleged that the International Cricket Council (ICC) provided India with a distinct set of balls to gain an advantage over other teams in the tournament. Shami responded to the accusations on his social media, dismissing them as unfounded.

The cricket fraternity, including former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram, rebuffed Raza's claims, explaining the ball allocation process and clarifying that bowlers can choose from a selected set carried onto the field by match officials.

Shami, initially benched for the first four World Cup games, emerged as a standout performer, finishing as the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets in seven matches. His impactful performances, including three 5-wicket hauls, silenced critics and showcased his exceptional bowling skills.

Reflecting on the accusations, Shami stated, "In their mind, they think 'we (our pacers) are the best.' I think the best are the players who perform at the right time. But you are trying to create controversy, keep on saying stuff that 'the ball is looking in a different color, you are getting a different company's balls, ICC has given you a different set of balls.' Sudhar jao yaar (Mend your ways)."

Shami's exceptional performance in the World Cup saw him become the fastest bowler to reach 50 wickets in an ODI World Cup. His unplayable deliveries, coupled with his dedication, played a pivotal role in India's success. During the final against Australia, where India's bowlers shone, Shami took a crucial wicket as Travis Head's remarkable innings propelled Australia to victory. While Shami topped the bowling charts with 24 wickets, teammates Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja also delivered outstanding performances, claiming 20 and 16 wickets, respectively.