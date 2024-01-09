Mohammed Shami Honoured With Arjuna Award by President Droupadi Murmu at National Sports Awards

India's fast bowler Mohammed Shami was honoured with the Arjuna Award on Tuesday, January 9, by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Shami's name was recommended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after his sensational performance in the ICC ODI World Cup last year.

#WATCH | Delhi: On being declared as the recipient of the Arjuna Award, Indian Cricketer Mohammed Shami says, "This award is a dream, life passes and people are not able to win this award. I am happy that I have been nominated for this award..." pic.twitter.com/YZ2L5alkjL — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2024

"This award is a dream, life passes and people are not able to win this award. I am happy that I have been nominated for this award," Shami had said ahead of the award ceremony. Shami took 24 wickets from just seven matches and finished the high-voltage tournament as the best bowler of the World Cup 2023.

A total of 26 athletes received the prestigious Arjuna Award for their sensational performances in 2023. The list was dominated by athletes from the Asian Games 2023. In China, India outperformed themselves in the competition, winning a record tally of 107 medals.