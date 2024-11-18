Mohammed Shami in Bengal squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

New Delhi [India], November 18 : Top India pacer Mohammed Shami on Monday was named in the Bengal squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Shami made a triumphant return to competitive cricket after a year-long injury layoff, taking seven wickets in Bengal's thrilling 11-run win over Madhya Pradesh in their Ranji Trophy match on Saturday.

The 34-year-old's stunning performance in the Ranji Trophy raised the hopes of the Indian fans as there were chances that he might be added to India's squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. However, there is uncertainty over his travel to Australia and take part in the prestigious series.

Shami's return to domestic cricket marks an important step in his comeback journey. He had been in sensational form during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, finishing as the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets in seven matches at an average of 10.70, including three five-wicket hauls. His best performance came in the semi-final against New Zealand, where he claimed 7/57. However, after India's heartbreaking loss to Australia in the final, the team redeemed themselves with a T20 World Cup win in the Caribbean, though Shami was forced to watch from the sidelines due to injury.

Earlier, former India captain Sourav Ganguly said that Shami doesn't need to play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and should catch the next flight to Australia. The former India skipper added that even if the pacer doesn't take part in the Perth Test, the 34-year-old will get ready for the rest of the series.

"Absolutely. He must go. He doesn't need to play the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He should do to Australia by the next flight. Go and bowl in the nets. Even if he doesn't play in Perth, he will get to bowl and get ready," Ganguly said while speaking to Revsportz.

Apart from Shami, his younger brother Mohammed Kaif has also been added to the Bengal squad.

Team Bengal have been placed in the Group A of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 along with Hyderabad, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Bihar, Rajasthan and Punjab.

The upcoming season of the tournament will kick off on November 23 and the final match will be played on December 15.

Bengal squad: Sudip Kumar Gharami (C), Abishek Porel (WK), Sudip Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karan Lal, Writtick Chatterjee, Ritwick Roy Chowdhury, Shakir Habib Gandhi (wk), Ranjot Singh Khaira, Prayas Ray Barman, Agniv Pan (wk), Pradipta Pramanik, Saksham Chaudhary, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Porel, Mohammed Kaif, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Sayan Ghosh, Kanishk Seth and Soummyadip Mandal.

