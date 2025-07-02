Mohammed Shami Must Pay ₹4 Lakh Monthly Maintenance to Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan, Rules Calcutta High Court

Indian cricket team’s ace pacer Mohammed Shami has been directed by the Calcutta High Court to pay a monthly maintenance of Rs 4 lakh to his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, and their daughter. The court ruled that Shami must pay Rs 1.5 lakh per month to Hasin and Rs 2 lakh for their daughter, significantly revising a previous order by a lower court. The judgment came in response to a petition filed by Hasin Jahan in 2023, challenging an earlier district court decision that mandated Shami to pay Rs 50,000 to his wife and Rs 80,000 to his daughter each month. Dissatisfied with that verdict, Hasin had moved the High Court seeking a higher maintenance allowance.

Justice Ajay Mukherjee, presiding over the matter, ruled in Hasin Jahan’s favour and further directed that the revised amount be calculated retroactively for the past seven years. In addition, the High Court instructed the lower court to resolve the case within six months.

Long-Standing Legal Battle

The dispute between Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan has been ongoing for several years. Initially, Hasin had demanded Rs 7 lakh per month in maintenance. However, the court at the time rejected the demand, citing that Hasin earned income through modeling, and fixed the maintenance at a lower amount. Hasin Jahan, however, remained unsatisfied with that judgment and continued to seek legal remedies, ultimately leading to the recent High Court directive.

Serious Allegations Against the Cricketer

The controversy between the two first made national headlines in March 2018, when Hasin filed a police complaint at Jadavpur Police Station, accusing Shami and his family of domestic violence, just four years into their marriage. In her complaint, she also leveled allegations of dowry harassment and even accused the cricketer of involvement in match-fixing.

Additionally, Hasin claimed that Shami had stopped taking financial responsibility for her and their daughter, leading her to seek judicial intervention.

With this latest ruling, Mohammed Shami faces not only a significant financial burden but also renewed public attention on a long-standing and complex personal dispute.