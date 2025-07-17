Mohammed Shami Pens Heartfelt Note for Daughter Aaira on Her 10th Birthday: “I Wish Only the Best for You in Life”

India pacer Mohammed Shami shared an emotional message for his daughter Aaira on her 10th birthday. The cricketer took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with Aaira along with an emotional birthday note. Darling, daughter,I still remember all the nights we spent staying up, talking,laughing and specifically your dance . Can’t believe you are growing up so fast. I wish only the best for you in life. May God bless you abundantly with love, peace, joy, and good health, today and always. Happy birthday,” Shami wrote.

Shami’s daughter currently lives with her mother Hasin Jahan in Kolkata. The couple married in 2014 and welcomed Aaira a year later. However, their relationship turned sour after Jahan made serious allegations against Shami in 2018, including claims of domestic abuse and match-fixing. Since then, the two have lived separately.

Shami had earlier shared a video of the two shopping at a mall after being apart for a long time. In the video, he captioned, “Time stood still when I saw her again after a long time. Love you more than words can say, Bebo.”

High Court Orders Monthly Maintenance of Rs 4 Lakh

The Calcutta High Court recently directed Mohammed Shami to pay a total of Rs 4 lakh per month as maintenance. Of this, Rs 1.5 lakh will go to Hasin Jahan and Rs 2.5 lakh to their daughter, according to the reports. Jahan had originally requested Rs 10 lakh monthly maintenance, seeking Rs 7 lakh for herself and Rs 3 lakh for her daughter. The lower court had dismissed her plea, but the recent high court ruling granted partial relief.

VIDEO | Kolkata: Calcutta High Court orders Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami to pay ₹4 lakh monthly alimony to his estranged wife Hasin Jahan and daughter.



Hasin Jahan says, “The maintenance amount is decided based on the husband’s income and social status. As per a strict… pic.twitter.com/q9Qbjha3w1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 2, 2025

Speaking to PTI, Jahan said, “The maintenance amount is decided based on the husband’s income and social status. As per a strict Supreme Court directive, a husband is required to provide his wife and children the same lavish lifestyle he enjoys. So, considering Shami Ahmed’s luxurious lifestyle, I believe Rs 4 lakh is too little. We had initially demanded Rs 10 lakh, and that too seven years and four months ago. With inflation now, we will pursue a revision. This order is a big victory for me.”