Mohammed Shami practices batting in nets, pulls out a remarkable reverse sweep

New Delhi [India], January 19 : Indian pacer Mohammed Shami on Thursday took to social media, sharing a video of him practicing batting in nets.

Shami took to Instagram, showcasing a wide variety of shots including some flicks, drives, lofted hits and even a reverse sweep.

"Hard work always pays off, whatever you do." #shami #mdshami #mdshami11 #practice," said Shami's Instagram post caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2PNwjaiEs1/

Shami is a capable batter. In 64 Tests, he has scored 750 runs at an average of 12.09, with two half-centuries, both of them coming in England. He has often been a part of some match-saving, entertaining partnerships.

The veteran pacer had an outstanding ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at home, ending as the leading wicket taker with 24 wickets in just seven matches, including a seven-wicket haul against New Zealand in the semis.

Notably, Shami was not named in the Indian squad for first two Tests of the five-match home series against England starting from January 25 as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Shami earlier this January received the Arjuna Award, the second-highest sporting honour in the country from the President of India Droupadi Murmu in Delhi.

The pacer is a modern-day great, having picked 448 wickets in 188 international appearances for Men in Blue across all formats.

