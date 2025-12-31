Mohammed Shami Set To Return for IND vs NZ ODI Series? Here’s What Reports Say

India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match: India fast bowler Mohammed Shami is being considered for a return to the national team for the upcoming three-match one-day international series against New Zealand, starting Jan. 11 in Vadodara, according to reports. The possible recall follows Shami’s strong performances in domestic cricket, where he has impressed in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Selectors have been monitoring his form closely as India weighs experience for the home series.

A BCCI source told NDTV that Shami remains in the selection mix. “Mohammed Shami is being discussed on a regular basis. He is not out of reckoning. The only concern is about his fitness. A bowler of his calibre will get wickets,” the source said as quoted by NDTV. "It is wrong to say he is out of the selection radar. He is looking good for the New Zealand One-Day series. Do not be surprised if he is picked, given his experience and ability to take wickets at will. Even the 2027 World Cup is a possibility," the source added.

Despite that, Shami’s recent form has strengthened his case. Representing Bengal, he has taken eight wickets in four Vijay Hazare Trophy matches. In his latest outing against Jammu and Kashmir, Shami returned figures of 2 for 14 from six overs, including two maidens, as J&K were dismissed for 63.

India may also be looking to add experience to its pace attack. With Jasprit Bumrah likely to be rested for the New Zealand ODIs, Shami could be recalled to lead the fast-bowling unit. In India’s most recent ODI series against South Africa, the pace responsibilities were handled by a relatively inexperienced group, including Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna.

Shami last played an international match during the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. He has 206 wickets in 101 ODIs at an average of 24.05, making him one of India’s most successful bowlers in the format and the team’s leading wicket-taker in ICC white-ball tournaments.

The selectors are expected to finalize the ODI squad closer to the series opener.