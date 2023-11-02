Mohammed Shami surpasses iconic pacer Zaheer Khan to become India's most successful bowler in World Cup

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : Indian speedster Mohammed Shami continued his monumental ICC Cricket World Cup run and became the most successful bowler for the nation following his match-winning spell against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

In the match, Shami took five wickets for 18 runs in five overs, with one maiden. Shami overtook Indian pace legends Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath (44 wickets) to become India's highest wicket-taker in World Cup history.

In the Cricket World Cup, Shami has a claimed total of 45 wickets in just 14 appearances, with the best figures of 5/18. Shami is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in WC history, with Australia's Glenn McGrath leading the chart with 71 wickets in 39 matches.

Shami became the only Indian bowler to have three five-wicket hauls in the Cricket World Cup. Only Mitchell Starc of Australia has taken three five-wicket hauls in the tournament besides the Indian pacer.

He also overtook legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh to have the most five-wicket hauls for India in ODIs, a total of four. Harbhajan had three five-wicket hauls in ODIs.

Shami also overtook Ishant Sharma to become India's eighth-highest wicket-taker in international cricket. In 184 matches, he has 438 wickets at an average of 26.28, with best figures of 6/56. Ishant has 434 international wickets. The highest wicket-taker for India in international cricket is Anil Kumble (953 wickets).

Shami has 229 scalps in Tests, 185 in ODIs and 24 in T20Is. Next to Ashish Nehra's 6/23 against England in 2003 WC, Shami has the second-best figures by an Indian in World Cup cricket.

Coming to the match, Mohammed Siraj's sensational spell was shadowed by Mohammed Shami who took the onus to send India to the semi-finals of the World Cup after a thumping 302-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

While chasing a target of 358, Sri Lanka succumbed to a total of 55 in just 19.4 overs.

