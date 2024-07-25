Mohammed Shami sweats it out in the gym as he eyes a return to Team India

New Delhi [India], July 25 : Indian pace veteran Mohammed Shami is preparing hard for his comeback to international cricket, saying, "The desire to return fuels my strongest self-motivation."

Shami posted a video of himself sweating it out in the gym on his Instagram handle, making it loud and clear through his caption that he is working towards making a strong comeback to win games for India.

"The desire to return fuels my strongest self-motivation. #shami #mdshami #mdshami11 #gym #hardwork #motivation"

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C9zvVvci4Sy/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Shami's return is critical for Team India which has a crucial Test series against Australia in Australia later this year. Team India would look to the combination of Shami and Jasprit Bumrah to help them retain the Gavaskar Border Trophy.

Shami's last competitive cricket match was back in November when he played the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad, which India lost. Shami had a tournament to remember, as he amazed fans and experts alike with his pace and swing, taking 24 wickets in just seven games at an average of 10.70 and an economy rate of 5.26, with a four-wicket haul and three five-wicket hauls. His best figures were 7/57 against New Zealand in the semifinal.

Shami played through pain in that tournament and did not allow it to affect his performance. He missed the tour to South Africa following the tournament and the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in January.

He underwent a successful recovery from an Achilles tendon injury back in February, which caused him to miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the ICC T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA, which India won after beating South Africa in the final.

With 448 wickets in 188 international matches, including 11 five-wicket hauls, Shami is considered one of the finest pacers of the modern era.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor