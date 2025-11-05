Mohammed Shami’s Exclusion from India Test Squad South Africa Series Triggers Backlash from Fans Online

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa Cricket Team Match: India’s right-arm pacer Mohammed Shami has once again been left out of the national Test squad as the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced its team for the upcoming home series against South Africa on Wednesday. Shami is regarded as one of India’s premier fast bowlers and has consistently delivered across formats. He was India’s leading wicket-taker in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, claiming 24 wickets in seven matches. He later returned to action in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after recovering from ankle surgery.

Despite playing three Ranji Trophy matches for Bengal this season, taking 15 wickets at an average of 15.53, Shami was excluded from the squad. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar reportedly cited fitness concerns for the omission. Shami has previously been left out of the Asia Cup 2025 and India’s home Tests against the West Indies. He has publicly challenged claims about his fitness and criticised a lack of communication from the selection panel.

Fans have expressed disappointment over Shami’s exclusion, highlighting his domestic performances and experience as key assets ahead of the South Africa series.

🚨 MOHAMMED SHAMI IN DOMESTIC 2025. 🚨



- 15 Wicket in three match.

- 93 over bowl across in three match.



Stil not selected in South Africa Test series..!! pic.twitter.com/KK6Flqw8rG — Sam (@Cricsam01) November 5, 2025

No Mohammed Shami for South Africa Tests! 🤯



He’s played all three Ranji Trophy games for Bengal this season, picking 15 wickets at 15.53, SR 37.2#Shami#INDvSApic.twitter.com/fjsKiEsCd4 — CriCWeek (@cricweek) November 5, 2025

Why is @MdShami11 not in the squad?



Is his fitness still a concern even after his hard work in the Ranji Trophy and other competitions?



Could this be the end of Mohammed Shami's time playing for India?#MohammedShami#TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/z2nI0ipjhL — Rohit Sharma Fan (@hitmanfanfollow) November 5, 2025

Shami sir, you should just play Ranji because now these coach and selectors will not select you. 🥺



Even if Mohammed Shami takes 10 wickets in an innings in domestic cricket, the selectors will still not pay attention.



Do you think BCCI has ended his international career now?… pic.twitter.com/1w64LBQwN4 — D.S. Bhati (@DSCricinfo789) November 5, 2025

Feeling bad for Mohammad Shami.



He deserves clear communication from BCCI and selectors.



pic.twitter.com/YLmRZsM5x8 — Saurabh Singh (@saurabhxsing) November 5, 2025

🚨 Once again Gambhir & Agarkar proving Indian cricket selection is not a merit system but a Politics FC franchise 🤡

Mohammad Shami in Ranji Trophy:

14 wickets in 3 matches | Avg under 20 | Match-winning spells 🔥

Still not selected for IND vs SA Test series 💔#INDvsSA… pic.twitter.com/gfRwGNeuRw — Orion (@arshdeep3444) November 5, 2025

India’s next Test series will begin on November 14 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, followed by a second match in Guwahati from November 22 to 26.

India’s Test squad for the South Africa series: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC/WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep.