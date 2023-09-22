Mohammed Shami’s five-wicket haul helps India to restrict Australia 276 in 1st ODI match 

Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 22 : Mohammed Shami’s five-wicket haul helped India to restrict Australia to 276 in the opening game of the three-match ODI series against Australia in Mohali on Friday.

For Australia, David Warner was the only batter to score a fifty while Josh Inglis played a second-best knock of 45.

Shami took five wickets by conceding 51 runs. Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja also got one wicket each.

Put to bat first, Australia lost their first wicket early as Mitchell Marsh caught in the first slip by Shubman Gill of Mohammed Shami’s bowling.

Making his return to the team after recovering from his injury, Steve Smith with David Warner brought 50 runs for the team in 12 overs.

Warner made 50 in 49 balls in the 16th over, however, he could not take his team to the 100-run mark as he got dismissed by Jadeja’s spin bowling. He scored 52 off 53 balls.

Quickly, Mohammed Shami cleared up Smith who was batting at 41 off 60 balls.

After getting a solid start, Marnus Labuschagne did not convert it to a longer inning as Ashwin bowled him in the 33rd over.

Shami took his third wicket dismissing Marcus Stoinis at 29 off 21 balls. In the next over, Jasprit Bumrah opened his account by clearing up Josh Inglis at 45 off 45 balls.

In the penultimate over, Shami dismissed Matthew Short with an off-cutter after Suryakumar Yadav caught him at over mid-wicket and after the next ball, Sean Abbott was cleared up with a slower ball to clinch a five-wicket haul.

India restricted Australia to 276 after bundling out the whole team on the last ball.

Brief score: Australia 276 (David Warner 52, Josh Inglis 45, Mohammed Shami 5-51) vs India.

