Mohammed Shami's IPL performance to decide pacer's T20 career with India - Reports

With Team India’s preparations for the T20 World Cup in October-November expected to be in full swing post the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, the coming two months could determine Mohammed Shami’s international future in white-ball cricket.As per a report in the Times of India, Mohammed Shami's career in T20Is seems all but over unless he goes on to do something spectacular in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. The veteran pacer was bought by Gujarat Titans for INR 6.25 crore in the mega auction after having a bitter-sweet stint with Punjab Kings.

“It’s difficult to sustain all-format bowlers for all conditions. Jasprit Bumrah is the only one who has excelled in all formats. This team management believes in presenting a clear picture to all the players. Shami will surely be spoken to,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by TOI “His ODI career is much better placed. But this IPL will be a kind of trial for him to be considered for the T20 World Cup and he also understands it,” the source added. “With Shardul and Deepak, it helps in lengthening the batting line-up, which enables the top order to go hard from the word go. Shami is an invaluable asset in Test cricket. The team would want him fresh for every Test in the rest of the World Test Championship,” the source said.Shami made his debut in Twenty20 Internationals on 21 March 2014 against Pakistan in the opening match of the 2014 T20 World Cup. The 31-year old has played 17 T20 games for India since making his debut picking 18 wickets.