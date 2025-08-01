Mohammed Siraj Achieves MAJOR Milestone After Taking Ollie Pope’s Wicket During ENG vs IND 5th Test (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India pacer Mohammed Siraj reached a significant milestone by taking his 200th international wicket during the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. The 31-year-old dismissed England’s stand-in skipper Ollie Pope in the fifth Test at The Oval to join an elite group of Indian bowlers with 200 or more international wickets.

In the current series, Siraj is the only Indian bowler to have played all five Tests. He has taken 14 wickets in the first four matches and picked his first wicket of the fifth Test with Pope’s dismissal. Siraj bowled a sharp good-length delivery outside off stump that struck Pope on the back pad. The umpire did not initially give the decision, but India’s review showed Pope was out. Pope scored 22 runs.

He is now the 25th Indian bowler to join the 200-wicket club. The list of Indian bowlers with 200 or more international wickets features legends like Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kapil Dev, and current stars such as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Siraj made his international debut in November 2017 in a T20 match against New Zealand. He earned his ODI cap in January 2019 and his Test cap in December 2020. Over the years, he has become a key all-format bowler for India.