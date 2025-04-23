Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik convey their condolences regarding the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam

New Delhi [India], April 23 : Indian fast bowling sensations Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik expressed their sorrow over the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Mohammed Siraj posted on his official Instagram handle, "Just read about the horrific and shocking terrorist attack in Pahalgam. To target and kill innocent civilians in the name of religion is pure evil...No No cause, no belief, no ideology can ever justify such a monstrous act.Yeh kaisi ladai hai... jahaan insaan ki jaan ki koi keemat hi nahi..I can't even begin to imagine the pain and trauma the families must be going through..May the families find the strength to survive this unbearable grief. We are so sorry for your loss. I hope this madness ends soon and these terrorists are found and punished, without mercy," he said in a post on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIx7tyGi-ab/?igsh=Y2E2eTE1anQ2b2J4

Umran Malik also posted on his official Instagram handle, "Heartbreaking scenes from Pahalgam today- innocent lives lost to a mindless act of terror. No words can justify such brutality. Standing in solidarity with the victims and their families. Peace will always prevail over hate," he said in a post on Instagram.

The incident has not only shaken the families of the victims but also sparked outrage across the country, as calls grow louder for swift justice and stronger counter-terror measures. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag to meet the injured victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed several lives and left others wounded.

The Union Minister first took an aerial stock of the region as he arrived at the site by helicopter. Amit Shah then walked around the area amid tight security and was briefed by top officials on the current situation and ongoing operations in the area.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team also arrived at the attack site to join the probe and assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the matter, which is considered the deadliest assault on civilians in the region in almost twenty years.

The NIA team - led by a Deputy Inspector General-rank officer - visited Baisaran a day after terrorists gunned down a group of tourists in the picturesque meadow, which is located around five kilometres from Pahalgam town in Kashmir's Anantnag district. Official sources privy to the development toldthat "the NIA team members will be assisting the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the investigation.

The NIA team is expected to conduct a thorough assessment of the attack site, collect forensic evidence, and help in identifying those responsible for the carnage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor