Mohammed Siraj becomes highest wicket-taker in Tests 2025, surpasses Blessing Muzarabani

New Delhi [India], October 13 : India's right-arm seamer Mohammed Siraj on Monday surpassed Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani to become the highest wicket-taker in Tests in 2025.

Siraj accomplished this milestone when he bowled out Shai Hope (103 runs) during the second session of the fourth day of the 2nd Test of the two-match series against West Indies being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here.

Siraj has played eight matches so far this year, where he has bowled 1,575 balls (262.3 overs) and claimed 37 wickets at an average of 26.91. He also recorded 39 maidens, conceded 996 runs, and achieved his best bowling figures of 6 for 70. His economy rate stood at 3.79, with a strike rate of 42.56, and he has also taken two four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls.

On the other hand, Muzarabani has appeared in nine matches, bowling 1,660 balls (276.4 overs) and taking 36 wickets at an average of 28.63. He bowled 47 maiden overs, gave away 1,031 runs, and registered his best bowling performance of 7 for 58. His economy rate was 3.72, with a strike rate of 46.11, and he recorded three five-wicket hauls during the season.

Recapping the first session of Day 4 of the second and final Test, the visitors resumed the second session from 252/3 in 78 overs with Shai Hope and Roston Chase unbeaten on the crease.

Hope completes his century on his 204th ball of the innings as he slammed a boundary on the last ball of the 82nd over, which was bowled by Mohammed Siraj.

On the penultimate ball of the 84th over, when the team score was 271, Hope (103 runs off 214 balls) was sent back to the pavillion as Mohammed Siraj dismissed him.

Team wicketkeeper-batter Tevin Imlach was the next one to come out to bat as he joined Roston Chase in the middle. Both batters were able to score just 22 runs before Imlach (12 runs from 13 balls) was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav in the 90th over of the innings.

The Caribbean side lost their sixth and seventh wicket at the score of 298 in the 32nd over by Kuldeep Yadav. The wrist spinner first dismissed Roston Chase (40) and then Khary Pierre (0) in his over.

The West Indies Cricket Team touched the 300-run mark in the 93rd over. After the completion of 93 overs, the visitors were 303/7 with Justin Greeves (5*) and Jomel Warrican (0*) unbeaten on the crease.

After completing the 300-run mark, the Roston Chase-led side lost two wickets in quick succession. At the score of 307, Warrican (3) and at the score of 311, Anderson Phillips (2) were dismissed.

At the end of the second session on Day 4, the last pair of the West Indies have so far made an unbeaten 50(73).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor