Mohammed Siraj Delivers Heated Send-Off to Travis Head on Day 2 of IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Gets Booed by Adelaide Crowd

Mohammed Siraj had a heated exchange with Travis Head after dismissing the Australian batter on Day 2 of the pink-ball Test between India and Australia at Adelaide Oval. Head played a strong counter-attacking innings. He scored 140 runs before being bowled by Siraj.

After Head’s dismissal, Siraj gave a verbal send-off. Head responded with words of his own. The confrontation continued until Head left the field. The atmosphere became more intense when Siraj faced hostility from the Adelaide crowd. The crowd booed him as he fielded near the boundary. Siraj later spoke with the umpires. He appeared to address the chants coming from the crowd.

There was a bit happening here between Head and Siraj after the wicket 👀#AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/f4k9YUVD2k — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 7, 2024

Head joined the crease after Australia lost Nathan McSweeney and Steve Smith in the opening session. Despite early challenges, Head played an aggressive game. He reached his century in just 111 deliveries and ended with 140 runs from 141 balls.

Australia managed a strong performance on Day 2. The team was all out for 337 runs in the first innings. This gave them a 157-run lead over India. Marnus Labuschagne contributed 64 runs to the team’s total. For India, Jasprit Bumrah stood out with 4 wickets for 61 runs. Mohammed Siraj also took 4 wickets but gave away 98 runs.

Australia is now looking to level the five-match series. The team suffered a massive 295-run loss in the series opener in Perth.