Mohammed Siraj excited ahead of South Africa Tests, says he's 'bowling with good rhythm'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 11 : Mohammed Siraj expressed excitement and said that he is looking to make the most out of the opportunity ahead of the upcoming India versus South Africa two-Test series, scheduled to begin from November 14 (Friday) at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Siraj is set to spearhead the Indian bowling attack against the defending World Test Championship (WTC) champions alongside world No. 1 Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah. The 31-year-old Hyderabad pacer, currently the leading wicket-taker in the 2025-27 WTC cycle, is eager to make an impact in the home series.

"This series is crucial for the new WTC cycle, especially since South Africa is the defending champion. While they drew 1-1 with Pakistan, we're confident from our own good form, we created a positive environment, performed well in England, and won against the West Indies. Personally, I'm bowling with good rhythm and looking to make the most of it. Facing strong teams helps identify areas to improve, and I'm really excited for this challenge," said Siraj on JioStar.

Siraj starred in the two-Test away series against West Indies, where he took 10 wickets across the two matches at an exceptional average of 13.

Siraj also played a pivotal role during the five-match series against England, which India levelled 2-2. The Indian pacer emerged as the highest wicket-taker of the series, bagging 23 wickets, including two five-fers and a four-fer. He bowled over 1100 balls, the most by any bowler in the series.

Under Shubman Gill's leadership, India have had a strong start to the current WTC cycle, having won four out of the seven Test matches that they have played, having lost two and drawn one Test. India are ranked third in the WTC 2025-27 points table with a PCT of 61.90.

Led by Temba Bavuma, South Africa head into the series on the back of a decent start to their WTC 2025-27 campaign, having drawn an away Test series against Pakistan. However, India will begin as clear favourites on home soil.

