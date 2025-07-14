Mohammed Siraj fined 15% of his match fees for breaching ICC Code of Conduct on Day 4 of Lord's Test

London [UK], July 14 : India's right-arm seamer Mohammed Siraj has been penalised 15 per cent of his match fee after a breach in the ICC Code of Conduct during the fourth day of the third Test match against England at 'Home of Cricket', Lord's on Sunday.

Siraj was guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

After the dismissal, Siraj celebrated close to the batter in his follow-through and made contact as Duckett began his walk back to the Lord's long room.

In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to Siraj's disciplinary record, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking his tally to two demerit points.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned.

The moment was one of several fiery moments in a Test match likely to go down to the wire on day five.

India need just a further 135 runs for victory, though sit precariously at 58/4, up against an imposing bowling attack, a difficult day five Lord's surface and a boisterous London crowd ready to push their side on.

