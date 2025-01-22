Mohammed Siraj gears up for Ranji Trophy clash between Hyderabad and Vidarbha

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 : Right-arm seamer Mohammed Siraj on Wednesday started preparations ahead of his domestic side Hyderabad's second-round match against Vidarbha which is set to be played at Nagpur from January 30 to February 2.

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) took to their Instagram handle and posted a video of the fast bowler who was seen bowling in the nets. The HCA posted a video with the caption, "Mohammed Siraj gets into gear for the upcoming #RanjiTrophy match between Hyderabad and Vidharbha!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFFlmHczOJH/?hl=en

Earlier in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia, Siraj ended the series with 20 wickets at an average of 31.15, with the best bowling figures of 4/98. He ended up as India's second-highest wicket-taker and overall fourth among all bowlers.

Siraj made his debut in the 50-over format in 2019 against Australia, following that he has appeared in 44 matches and picked up 71 wickets at an economy rate of 5.18. His last ODI match was against Sri Lanka at Colombo in 2024.

Ajit Agarkar and skipper Rohit Sharma held a press conference on Saturday to announce the 15-member squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 and ODI series against England.

The eight-team tournament will feature 15 fifty-over matches and will be played across Pakistan and in Dubai.

The biggest match of the tournament between two arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on February 23. India will start its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. India's last league match will be against New Zealand on March 2. The Rohit Sharma-led side will play all their matches in Dubai.

India squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor