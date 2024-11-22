Mohammed Siraj, Marnus Labuschagne Engage in Heated Moment During IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 1st Test (Watch Video)

A heated confrontation unfolded between India pacer Mohammed Siraj and Australia's Marnus Labuschagne during the ongoing first Test at Optus Stadium in Perth. Labuschagne, Australia's No.3 batter, found himself under intense pressure from India’s fast bowlers. The tension reached a boiling point when Siraj and Labuschagne engaged in a brief exchange of words following a disputed incident in the 13th over.

On the third ball of the over, Siraj bowled a short-pitched delivery that thudded into Labuschagne's thigh pad. As the ball veered towards the stumps, Siraj, in his follow-through, attempted to pick it up and direct it onto the stumps. However, Labuschagne used his bat to push the ball away, prompting an angry response from Siraj, who was not happy with the action. The pacer complained to the umpire, and the two players exchanged words before play resumed.

The exchange seemed to fuel Siraj, who had been struggling earlier in his spell. He quickly regained his rhythm, removing Mitchell Marsh and then getting Labuschagne's wicket. Siraj bowled a full delivery just outside off, which jagged in off the seam to hit Labuschagne on the pads after he attempted a flick shot. The Australian batter was out for 2 off 52 balls, leaving Australia at 47 for 6.

Jasprit Bumrah has been the standout bowler for India, claiming four wickets, while Siraj (2 wickets) and debutant Harshit Rana (1 wicket) have provided valuable support in Australia’s ongoing struggle.