Mohammed Siraj nears milestone of 200 international wickets

London [UK], July 9 : India pacer Mohammed Siraj is on the cusp of a major career milestone, needing just six more wickets to reach 200 international scalps. The Hyderabad-born right-arm seamer has so far played 98 international matches across formats, claiming 194 wickets, including five five-wicket hauls.

Siraj has been a vital cog in India's pace attack, especially in red-ball cricket. In 38 Test matches, he has taken 109 wickets, with his career-best figures of 6/15 against South Africa. In One Day Internationals (ODIs), he has represented India in 44 matches, scalping 71 wickets. His standout performance in the format came against Sri Lanka, where he registered incredible figures of 6/21. In T20 Internationals (T20I), Siraj has played a limited role so far, claiming 14 wickets.

He made his international debut against New Zealand in a T20I at Rajkot in 2017

Most recently, Siraj played a pivotal role in India's commanding 336-run win over England in the second Test at Edgbaston. He was instrumental with the ball, finishing with figures of 6/70, helping India level the series 1-1 and underlining his value to the side.

As India prepares for the third Test at Lord's, all eyes will be on Siraj as he looks to add another feather to his cap by reaching the 200-wicket mark in international cricket.

Coming to the second Test match, England once again opted to field first. After getting KL Rahul (2) early, an 80-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (87 in 107 balls, with 13 fours) and Karun Nair (31 in 50 balls, with five fours) helped India gain some footing in the match. Skipper Shubman Gill had valuable partnerships of 203 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (89 in 137 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and a 144-run stand against Washington Sundar (42 in 103 balls, with three fours and a six), helping India towards 587, scoring 269 in 387 balls himself, with 30 fours and three sixes.

Shoaib Bashir (3/167) was the pick of the bowlers for England, while Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue also managed two each.

In England's first innings, India had them on the ropes with 84/5. However, a 303-run stand between Harry Brook (158 in 234 balls, with 17 fours and a six) and wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith (184* in 207 balls, with 21 fours and four sixes) sent India on an endless hunt for leather and answers. However, Siraj (6/70) and Akash Deep (4/88) got something out of the new ball and tumbled down the last five wickets for 20 runs, bundling them down for 407 runs, gaining a 180-run lead.

India's response was a swift half-century partnership between Jaiswal (28 in 22 balls, with six fours) and KL Rahul, who also continued his good run with a 10-boundary-filled 55 in 84 balls. A 110-run stand for the fourth wicket between Rishabh Pant (65 in 58 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and Gill upped the attack, while Gill managed yet another epic 175-run stand with Jadeja, scoring 161 in 162 balls, with 13 fours and eight sixes. Jadeja scored an unbeaten 69* in 118 balls, with five fours and a six. India declared at 427/6, leading by 607 runs and setting England a monstrous 608 runs to win.

During the run-chase, England was restricted to 50/3. Jamie Smith (88 in 99, with nine fours and four sixes) was the only glimmer of hope for England as they were skittled out for just 271 runs, losing by 336 runs, thanks to a brilliant spell from Akash Deep (6/99), who ended up taking a ten-fer.

