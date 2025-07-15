England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team: India pacer Mohammed Siraj posted a heartfelt message on social media on Tuesday, a day after India’s narrow 22-run defeat against England in the third Test at Lord’s. “Some matches stay with you, not for the outcome, but for what they teach,” he wrote along with an image of the game.

India were chasing a modest target of 193 on the final day. But the team collapsed to 147 for nine, leaving Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja with 46 runs to get for victory. The pair held on for 80 balls, adding 23 runs for the final wicket before Siraj was bowled by Shoaib Bashir. The ball hit his pad and rolled gently onto the stumps, knocking the bail off.

Siraj scored 4 off 30 balls. Jadeja, who remained unbeaten on 61 from 181 deliveries, fought hard till the end. India were eventually all out for 170.

The loss gave England a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The fourth Test will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 23.