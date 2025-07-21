Mohammed Siraj provides update on Akash Deep's injury ahead of Manchester Test

Manchester [UK], July 21 : Ahead of the fourth Test between England and India at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 23, right-arm seamer Mohammed Siraj provided an update on fast bowler Akash Deep's fitness and said the pacer bowled in the nets in the morning. Siraj said the physio will assist the bowler and tell whether he is fit to play or not.

Akash Deep is nursing a groin niggle, compounding India's concerns. The right-arm seamer was instrumental in India squaring the series in Birmingham with a 10-wicket match haul. However, in the Lord's Test, he looked off-colour, managing just one wicket and even walking off on Day 4 for treatment, though the exact nature of that issue wasn't confirmed then.

"Akash Deep has a groin issue. He bowled today, and now physios will see. That's what I know so far," Siraj said at pre-match press conference.

Trailing 2-1 in the five Test series, India have been dealt with injury blows ahead of the Manchester Test, with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Arshdeep Singh having been ruled out of the ongoings series.

Anshul Kamboj was named in India's squad for the remaining two Tests to add to the pace-bowling resources. During the press conference, Siraj wished "good luck" to the youngster.

"It is very good for him. I wished him good luck for the remaining England tour," Siraj added.

Kamboj, a 24-year-old right-arm seamer, is known for his ability to stick to traditional lengths and hit the deck hard to generate movement. He was part of the India A squad before for the two unofficial Tests against England Lions and impressed in the second in Northampton, scything four wickets, including two in a single over.

Not just with the ball, Kamboj exuded grit with the bat, stitching an unbeaten 149-run stand with Tanush Kotian in the same contest. In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, he scalped 34 wickets in six matches and finished as the leading wicket-taker in the 2024-25 Duleep Trophy.

He created history by becoming only the third Indian to take all ten wickets in an innings against Kerala. In First-Class cricket, Kamboj boasts 79 wickets in 24 matches at 22.88 while maintaining a strike rate of 44.2 and an economy of 3.10.

Meanwhile, wicket-keeper-batter Rishabh Pant's availability for the fourth Test is also under scanner after he picked up a blow to his index finger during the Lord's Test.

England had edged out India in a thrilling contest on Day 5 of the third Test to take the lead in the ICC World Test Championship series.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor