Mohit, Shami were tremendous, made my life easy: Hardik Pandya after win over LSG

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 22 : Following his side's thrilling seven-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya lauded Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma for their performances in death overs, adding that he felt that his side could be in the game when LSG needed 27 runs in final four overs.

Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma produced outstanding death-bowling performances which made Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul's half-century to go in vain as Gujarat Titans (GT) clinched a seven-run win over the hosts.

"Credit to the boys. We are a champion side, we won last year. You have to be satisfied with your results. The spirit and the atmosphere changed after getting wickets, that is a very great feeling. A win like this can boost your confidence. I think the way the wicket was playing, we could have got 10 runs more. There was uncertainty. They bowled well and made our life difficult. The batters could not get rhythm because of the wicket," said Pandya in a post-match presentation.

"During the strategic timeout, we spoke about the set batter going for it towards the end. We were always chasing them, and never in it. When they needed 30 runs in 30 balls, I thought they were ahead. But when they required 27 in 4 overs, I thought they were under pressure. That is where I thought we could be in the game. The way every bowler contributed, as a captain I could not have asked for (more). The amount of cricket he (Mohit Sharma) has played...He made my life easy, he backed his plans and executed them. Shami and Mohit were tremendous, special mention to Jayant who was playing after a long time. Noor Ahmed has some talent as well," added the skipper.

Coming to the match, GT put on 135/6 in their 20 overs after opting to bat first. Knocks from Wriddhiman Saha (47 in 37 balls with six fours) and skipper Hardik Pandya (66 in 50 balls with two fours and four sixes) helped their side reach a modest total.

Krunal Pandya was the leading bowler for LSG, with a spell of 2/16 in four overs. Marcus Stoinis took 2/20 in his three overs. Naveen-ul and Amit took a wicket each.

Chasing 136 runs, Kyle Mayers (24) and KL were taking the side in the right direction with a 55-run opening stand. However, LSG batters lost their. With four wickets falling in the final over on four successive balls, including two run-outs, LSG ended at 128/7 in their 20 overs, seven runs short of the target.

Noor Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for GT in their seven-run win, taking 2/18 in his four overs. Mohit Sharma took 2/17 in his three overs. Rashid Khan also got one wicket.

Mohit Sharma was given the 'Man of the Match' for holding his nerves to deliver an incredible final over.

With this win, GT is in the fourth position in the points table with four wins and two losses and a total of eight points. LSG is at the second spot with four wins and three losses and a total of eight points.

Brief Scores: GT: 135/6 (Hardik Pandya 66, Wriddhiman Saha 47, Krunal Pandya 2/16) won against LSG: 128/7 (KL Rahul 68, Kyle Mayers 24, Noor Ahmed 2/18).

